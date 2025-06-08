Merit Financial Group LLC Has $945,000 Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $149,924,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 24,475.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,192 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $106,428,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $54,929,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after purchasing an additional 410,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TOL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.08.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

