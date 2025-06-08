Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 139.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of DSI stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average is $108.22. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $115.78.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.