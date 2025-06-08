Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $154.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.58. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

