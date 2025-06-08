Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,099 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 124.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $17,775,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $265.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.08. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.96.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

