Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,375 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,737,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,653,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,114,000 after purchasing an additional 137,679 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 531,060 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 326,041 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,114,000 after purchasing an additional 190,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.8%

MKC opened at $74.22 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

