Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 53,044 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 224.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

