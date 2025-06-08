Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

