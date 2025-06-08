Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get CSX alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,555,000 after purchasing an additional 726,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CSX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,212 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,345,000 after purchasing an additional 299,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $780,194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CSX by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

CSX Trading Up 1.5%

CSX opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.