Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 193.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $465.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $491.98.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.91.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

