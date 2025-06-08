Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 19,177 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,389.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

