Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 120 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 29,415.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 221,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 221,202 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,778,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $325.82 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.00.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $3,367,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,606.58. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.55, for a total value of $1,138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,962.50. The trade was a 69.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,923,950 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

