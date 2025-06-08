Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,662 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4,677.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 31,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 76,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $41,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,963.62. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $117,891.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,741.28. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $175,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $83.20 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $116.26. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.32. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. TD Cowen lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

