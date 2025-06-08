Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 3,484 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,861.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,701,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,217 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,334,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,282,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,861,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,802,000 after buying an additional 408,350 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $58.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

