Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 53,128 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,128 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,115,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

