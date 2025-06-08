Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 5.4%

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.85. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.