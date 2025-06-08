MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of MSA Safety worth $15,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in MSA Safety by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA opened at $165.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.77. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $200.61.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

In other news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,710,889.32. The trade was a 45.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSA. Wall Street Zen upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MSA Safety from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSA Safety has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

