NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 10,784 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 119,822.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.40.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

