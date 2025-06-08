NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 1,514 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 151,400.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of AGM opened at $191.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $159.64 and a 1 year high of $217.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.19. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $96.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.62 per share, with a total value of $195,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,195.54. This represents a 7.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total value of $67,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,647.26. The trade was a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

