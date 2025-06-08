NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 3,204 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 106,800.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,826,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $55,356,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $27,314,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $24,323,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $14,136,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,171.04. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,125,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,022.94. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.61.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.81%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

