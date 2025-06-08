NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 6,224 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 103,733.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,478,000. Straightline Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,475,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,668,000 after purchasing an additional 568,547 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,193,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,626,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,894,000 after purchasing an additional 343,409 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $39.63.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

