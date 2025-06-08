NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 108,860.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,114 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ENIC opened at $3.56 on Friday. Enel Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Enel Chile had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1,054.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,095.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

