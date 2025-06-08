NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 108,800.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3,574.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,296,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,519 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12,104.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,876,000 after purchasing an additional 478,596 shares during the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 672,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,528,000 after purchasing an additional 123,125 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,034,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,699,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,264,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $131.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.17. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

