NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) by 106,333.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.14% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $15.87.
Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
