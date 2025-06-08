NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 108,475.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 91,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV opened at $58.24 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $63.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.