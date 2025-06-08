NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 66,500.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,813,000 after acquiring an additional 902,912 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,154,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,783,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,928,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,114,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 345,433 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $52.78.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

