NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 103,300.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $71.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.