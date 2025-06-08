NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 123,850.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 73,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,237,000. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,654,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,291,000.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $59.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.95.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

