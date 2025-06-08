NBC Securities Inc. Buys 13,327 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 51,257.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5,057.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Revolve Group Trading Down 1.3%

RVLV stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.02. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.56 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

