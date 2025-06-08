NBC Securities Inc. Buys 2,169 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 108,450.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $120.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.59. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $96.10 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

