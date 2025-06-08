NBC Securities Inc. Buys 2,355 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 117,750.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.58. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.02 and a one year high of $106.30.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

