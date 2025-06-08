NBC Securities Inc. Buys 2,646 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 132,300.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $127.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.88. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $128.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $231,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,436. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $283,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,434.72. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,528 in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPMC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Blueprint Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

