NBC Securities Inc. Buys 5,708 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 114,160.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 975,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,204,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.68.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $96.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18,200.00%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

