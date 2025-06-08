NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 7,459 Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BALT. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,867,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BALT opened at $31.98 on Friday. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.