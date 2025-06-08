NBC Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 113,500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 670.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

Shares of HELO opened at $61.83 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.56.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

