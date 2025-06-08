NBC Securities Inc. Has $232,000 Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 90,950.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,588,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MLPX opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.71. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $67.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

