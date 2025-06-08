NBC Securities Inc. Has $232,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 107,100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 174,501 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SLV stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

