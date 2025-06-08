NBC Securities Inc. Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 139,666.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Comerica alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Comerica by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE CMA opened at $58.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 53.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMA

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.