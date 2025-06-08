NBC Securities Inc. Has $263,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 143,300.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.74.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.39. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $265.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

