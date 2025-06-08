NBC Securities Inc. Has $266,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 113,700.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 667,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $232,737.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,456.28. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $115.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.