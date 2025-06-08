NBC Securities Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 99,195.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,358,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 214,071 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 315,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 103,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,636,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,266,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RQI opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

