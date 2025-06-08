NBC Securities Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 84,034.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,698 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.20% of Sleep Number worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $9.54 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $216.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $393.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sleep Number from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNBR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francis K. Lee bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $51,264.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 92,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,946.40. This represents a 8.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Linda Findley bought 61,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $434,462.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,234.72. This trade represents a 11.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,220 shares of company stock worth $576,206 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

(Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.