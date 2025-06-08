NBC Securities Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 114,936.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 21,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,923 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

