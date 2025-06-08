NBC Securities Inc. Has $290,000 Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 143,737.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

