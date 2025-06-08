NBC Securities Inc. Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 118,025.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISCV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,461,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,690,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,428,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 48,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000.

ISCV opened at $60.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.68. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

