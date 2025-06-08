NBC Securities Inc. Invests $285,000 in NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF by 109.8% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 107,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 56,177 shares during the last quarter.
NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of CSHI opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04.
NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF Profile
The Neos Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (CSHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of US ultra-short term Treasury bills while utilizing a combined with a US large-cap put spread futures strategy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Oversold Stocks Flashing Bullish Reversal Signals
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
Receive News & Ratings for NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.