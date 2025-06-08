NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 1,804 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 180,400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

