NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 2,293 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 114,650.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.69.

ONEOK stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

