NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 2,427 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 121,350.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veralto stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $83.87 and a one year high of $115.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.36.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

In related news, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,499.64. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $57,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,567.55. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,917 shares of company stock worth $5,423,033. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLTO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

