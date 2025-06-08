NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 3,047 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 101,566.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $113,568,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $66,732,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 823,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 674,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,008,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 599,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,720,000 after purchasing an additional 399,842 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

Crown Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of CCK stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.84 and a 1 year high of $100.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

