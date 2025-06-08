NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 3,837 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 95,925.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $1,679,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 93,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $226.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

